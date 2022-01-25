JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a murder suspect on Monday afternoon after he was found in his alleged victim’s vehicle in Colorado Springs. Michael Osse was arrested several hours after deputies began a death investigation.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies rushed to the 14000 block of West 32nd Avenue for death investigation at 8:35 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found an adult female who had sustained fatal injuries that were suspicious.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect who was related to the victim. That suspect, Osse, 55, had driven the victim’s car to Colorado Springs and was contacted by local law enforcement for suspicious behavior.
Jefferson County deputies arrested Osse Monday afternoon. He was booked into the Jeffco Detentions Facility pending a charge of second-degree murder.