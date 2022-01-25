DENVER (CBS4)– Michael Ninomiya appeared in court Tuesday morning for his advisement of attempted murder charges involving his 5-year-old son. Ninomiya, 42, also faces several other charges, including attempted child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of a sentencing enhancement charge.
Officers rushed to the Cherry Creek Trail on Jan. 12 after Ninomiya called 911 for help. Firefighters located him and his son near Boston Street and Cornell Avenue. The child was rushed to Children’s Hospital where he remained in critical condition on Monday.
Ninomiya’s public defender has indicated that his actions may have been a result of mental illness. Prosecutors claim that he intentionally harmed his son.