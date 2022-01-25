LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Many Broncos fans across the Denver metro area are not so excited to see their dreaded rivals the Kansas City Chiefs back in the AFC Championship Game, and that apparently includes members of the Lakewood police force. On Monday night — in advance of Tuesday morning’s snowstorm — the Lakewood Police Department Facebook page took a shot at the Buffalo Bills who were unable to stop them from getting there.
The Bills seemingly had Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense in a very tight spot near the end of regulation in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game on Sunday. They were up by 3 with less than 20 seconds for Mahomes & Co. to try to drive down the field for a field goal attempt. But Buffalo’s defense let it happen.
Here’s what Lakewood PD wrote:
“There will be snow (2-5”) tomorrow during the AM rush hour, so you know the routine: make sure your tires have good tread, drive slowly and give the same amount of room to nearby cars that the Buffalo Bills gave to Travis Kelce with 7 seconds left to get to field goal range. #cowx #billsvschiefs”
Be careful out there, and drive safe. And if you’re a Broncos fan, try not to be too upset about the Chiefs shining in the NFL Playoffs once again.