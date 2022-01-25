CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at the Castle Rock Parkway due to multiple crashes on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 85.
Drivers are urged to take alternate routes due to heavy traffic in the area and lengthy delays. There is no estimate on when I-25 will reopen.
I 25 is closed northbound at the 185, Castle Rock Parkway, due to multiple crashes blocking the road. Traffic is being diverted off onto Highway 85. Expect heavier traffic on that highway as a result.
Unknown reopening time. Use alternate routes. @CSP_CastleRock pic.twitter.com/4EBVjx680G
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) January 25, 2022
What caused the crashes is being investigated, however there is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas. CBS4 declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for Denver and Colorado’s entire Front Range.