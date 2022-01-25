FIRST ALERT WEATHER Winter Weather Advisory posted for Denver on this First Alert Weather Day
By Jennifer McRae
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of I-25 were closed at the Castle Rock Parkway due to multiple crashes on Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 85.

(credit: CDOT)

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes due to heavy traffic in the area and lengthy delays. There is no estimate on when I-25 will reopen.

What caused the crashes is being investigated, however there is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas. CBS4 declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day for Denver and Colorado’s entire Front Range.

