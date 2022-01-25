EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday a wildland fire near Minturn in December 2021 is now being investigated as intentionally started. Investigators are looking to learn any information about what is considered suspicious activity in the area of the scene of the fire.
According to the ECSO press release, first responders originally were called to the scene of the fire off of Tigiwon Road south of Minturn, where firefighters were able to quickly contain and extinguish the fire and discovered several clues indicating the fire was intentionally started.
Anyone with information can call Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Scott Peterson at 970-376-7055, or to remain anonymous, call Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007 or 1-800-972-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com or send a mobile tip using the FREE ‘P3 Tips’ mobile app.
Tips that lead to the arrest and indictment of any suspect involved could earn you up to a $1,000 reward from Eagle County Crime Stoppers.