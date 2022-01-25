(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced several COVID-19 testing sites will close or start late on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The state says cold temperatures and expected icy conditions are to blame.
The following sites will be closed:
- La Veta Fire Protection – La veta
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
The following sites will open at 10 a.m.:
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Echo Park Stadium – Parker
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood
- SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- Aims College – Greeley
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
Those with appointments will be given information about rescheduling.
Colorado’s seven day testing positivity rate is down to 23.6% as of Jan. 25. The state’s hospitals currently have 535 ICU beds available.
Gov. Jared Polis addressed the amount of time to get at-home tests. He says the program might end soon.
“Once we’re confident that the federal at-home instant test delivery program works well, we plan to roll ours into theirs and discontinue it as a state, but we haven’t seen that yet. We want to make sure that that is reliable that people can get to test for free,” said Polis.
Find more updates at covid19.colorado.gov.