(CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced several COVID-19 testing sites will close or start late on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The state says cold temperatures and expected icy conditions are to blame.

The following sites will be closed:

  • La Veta Fire Protection – La veta
  • Clayton Early Learning  – Denver

The following sites will open at 10 a.m.:

  • All City Stadium – Denver
  • Aurora Public Schools Professional Learning Office – Aurora
  • Centaurus High School – Lafayette
  • Colorado School of Mines – Golden
  • Echo Park Stadium – Parker
  • George Washington High School – Denver
  • Instructional Support Facility – Aurora
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
  • Red Rocks Community College – Lakewood
  • SVVSD Innovation Center – Longmont
  • Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
  • Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
  • Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
  • Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
  • Southwest Plaza – Littleton
  • Aims College – Greeley
  • SOAR Academy – Englewood
  • Clear Creek – Idaho Springs
  • Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
  • Fort Morgan Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
  • Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
  • Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden

Those with appointments will be given information about rescheduling.

Colorado’s seven day testing positivity rate is down to 23.6% as of Jan. 25. The state’s hospitals currently have 535 ICU beds available.

Gov. Jared Polis addressed the amount of time to get at-home tests. He says the program might end soon.

“Once we’re confident that the federal at-home instant test delivery program works well, we plan to roll ours into theirs and discontinue it as a state, but we haven’t seen that yet. We want to make sure that that is reliable that people can get to test for free,” said Polis.

Find more updates at covid19.colorado.gov.