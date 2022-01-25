(CBS4) – The vast majority of musicians that live on Colorado’s Front Range prefer to practice inside when the snow starts dumping, but there are always exceptions.
Andy Thorn, a member of local band Leftover Salmon, shared a video Tuesday morning on Facebook of him in a pretty spot in the foothills playing a tune on the banjo as heavy snow fell (and accumulated on his hair).
He wrote:
Snow day! Warming up for the Mission Ballroom this Friday night! Can’t wait to be there with Leftover salmon, Tim O’Brien and Keller Williams. Here’s one by the late great JD Crowe on my Crowe Model Gibson. You really feel that wind chill when you try to play up the neck!
There is a Winter Weather Advisory through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the Denver and Boulder areas and heavy snow that has been falling Tuesday morning is set to taper off in the afternoon.
The Mission Ballroom concert in Denver Thorn is referring to starts at 8 p.m. on Friday. Get ticket info at axs.com.