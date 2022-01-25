AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office confirmed the name of the young boy who died in a large apartment fire in Aurora. The boy, identified as Abner “Choco” Salmeron, Jr., was 5 years old.
Alondra Michel, 37, is accused of starting the fire and was arrested on the same day.
The fire erupted early on Jan. 24. Police did not indicate what Michel lit on fire, but that she had started the fire inside the ground floor apartment. The fire spread to neighboring units, one being on the second flood where the boy was found.
Some residents were forced to jump from the second floor windows. Neighbors rushed to help anyone who was still inside.
“Honestly I don’t think three attempted murder charges are enough. She put at least 12 to 30 people in jeopardy,” said Irving John Sikink, who lived in the next building over and helped rescue people from the fire.
Michel faces multiple charges including first degree murder, arson and attempted first degree murder.