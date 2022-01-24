BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Broomfield-based Crocs is offering support in the wake of the Marshall Fire. The company plans to donate 30,000 pairs shoes to every student and staff member in the Boulder Valley School District.
The giveaway will start with the schools directly impacted by the fire.
More than 500 students and 40 staff members lost their homes. Another 800 students and 50 staff members are displaced because of the Marshall Fire, which consumed more than 1,100 homes and businesses.