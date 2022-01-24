AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating an overnight fire that claimed the life of a five-year-old boy on Monday. The fire was first reported around 1:30 a.m. at a three-story apartment complex in the 15300 block of East Evans Avenue.

“In under a minute, that whole entire building was up in flames,” said Jasmine Murray, who escaped the fire from her first-floor unit.

Murray said the fire moved fast as she watched one of her neighbors try to help those who were trapped. One man was stuck on the third floor, and Murray told CBS4 she heard a woman screaming.

“Just the screams, ‘Save my baby! Save my baby!’ He tried, he tried,” Murray said of her neighbor, “but the flames were just too much for him.”

Among those inside the burning building was the five-year-old boy. Aurora firefighters arrived in mere minutes and managed to get everyone out. AFR said they evaluated nine people at the scene, six refused treatment, and the three others were taken to the hospital. Sadly, the 5-year-old did not survive.

“They put him on the stretcher, and he wasn’t breathing, he wasn’t moving,” Murray said of the boy, choking back tears. “My heart goes out to his mom.”

Many families with children lived in the now charred complex. Mohammed moved to Aurora just a few months ago after fleeing from Afghanistan with his wife and 19-month-old daughter. He asked CBS4 to hide his identity in an effort to protect his family still overseas.

“The first thing I did was move my baby and my wife out of there,” he said of the fire. “I saw a neighbor yelling, ‘Everyone get out!’”

The family of three escaped the flames unharmed, but Mohammed said he is heartbroken for those who didn’t.

“Thanks [to] God that we are still alive,” he told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “I appreciate the firefighters because I seem as real heroes that they reacted so quick.”

The American Red Cross of Mile High is helping to support the 31 residents displaced by the fire. Volunteers are providing disaster supplies, lodging assistance, mental health and other health services to those in need.

Detectives with Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and will be responsible for the investigation into the child’s death. Aurora Fire Rescue is investigating the origin and cause of the fire. Investigators are interviewing numerous witnesses, according to an APD press release, and ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious leading up to the fire to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.7867.