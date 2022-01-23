DENVER (CBS4) – The week will start off quiet and dry for Colorado with many areas expected to have sunshine Monday morning. But things will change fast as we move through the afternoon with two different cold fronts on the way. The weather change has prompted us to declare Tuesday as a First Alert Weather Day to help you plan.

The first cold front arriving by noon on Monday will drop temperatures back a few degrees as compared to highs on Sunday. Instead of lower 50s around metro Denver we anticipate seeing mid to upper 40s with a gusty northeast wind at times. We could even see a few rain or snow showers developing sometime after sunset on Monday, especially north of Denver.

Then a second cold front will arrive sometime late Monday night. It will kick up a round of snow that should last through Tuesday morning and into the early to middle part of the afternoon. At this time it looks like Denver and the Front Range Urban Corridor will be in the heart of the snowstorm during the Tuesday morning commute with some residual impacts possible during the afternoon drive.

The sky will clear out by late Tuesday night with very cold temperatures on the way. Most of the state will fall into the single digits and teens with some valleys falling to near or below zero in the mountains and on the eastern plains.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with afternoon temperatures recovering a bit. Then another fast-moving weather system will arrive on Thursday with slightly cooler air and the chance for a few light snow showers in the mountains with pockets of flurries on the plains.