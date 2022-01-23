DENVER (CBS4) – New data is showing encouraging and significant findings for couples looking to conceive. According to the National Institutes of Health study, COVID-19 vaccination does not reduce chances of getting pregnant.

“There’s quite a bit of vaccine hesitancy in women who want to get pregnant. A lot feel their body is a temple, and they don’t want to do anything. Only 31% of women who are pregnant who are vaccinated nationally,” Dr. Nanette Santoro told CBS4. Santoro is the Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and a maternal fetal medicine expert.

She says the new study is reassuring.

“This should make them feel better about protecting themselves and their baby. This sample size is one of the largest we’ve seen,” said Santoro.

More than 2,000 couples were used in the study. Researchers found no differences in the chances of conception if either male or female partner had been vaccinated, compared to unvaccinated couples. Couples also had a slightly lower chance of conception if the male partner had been infected with COVID-19 within 60 days before a menstrual cycle, suggesting that COVID-19 could temporarily reduce male fertility.

She encourages those who are on the fence about getting the vaccine to not be worried. In fact, it offers several benefits.

“(Unvaccinated) Women who are pregnant are 70% more likely to get a more severe COVID infection. So, it’s better to pay now than pay later and they will pass on immunity to their baby.”

“If you’re thinking of getting pregnant, get vaccinated now. Don’t wait. And if you are pregnant, get vaccinated,” she urged.