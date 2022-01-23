The protest comes two years since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States. As of Jan. 20, the CDC reports more than 856,000 total deaths from COVID-19 across the country. More than 531 million vaccines have been administered, the agency states.
Currently in Colorado, health care workers and state employees are mandated to be fully vaccinated or submit to twice-weekly testing. In July of 2021, the Denver Health implemented a vaccine mandate for its employees. Soon after, the city of Denver followed suit which was met with criticism from some Denver police officers.
