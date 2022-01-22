DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two adults were taken to the hospital after they were apparently shot on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the area near 52nd Avenue and Truckee Street. Police have not released many details about the shooting, but say the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the 14000 block of E 52nd Ave. Two adult victims have been transported to the hospital. Injuries do not appear to be life threatening. No arrests at this time. Updates will be posted as they become available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/YDKBn7LhkT
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 22, 2022
Police have not arrested anyone at this point.