By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say two adults were taken to the hospital after they were apparently shot on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the area near 52nd Avenue and Truckee Street. Police have not released many details about the shooting, but say the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police have not arrested anyone at this point.

