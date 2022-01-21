FIRST ALERTIt's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, light snow in afternoon/evening
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – This weekend “48 Hours” will feature a Colorado case of a missing mother now at the center of a murder investigation. Suzanne Morphew vanished on Mother’s Day of 2020 in Chaffee County and her body has not been found.

Barry and Suzanne Morphew

(credit: Morphew family)

It first looked like Morphew was abducted after heading out on a bike ride, then authorities honed in on her husband Barry as a suspect. He’s now charged with murder.

“48 Hours” correspondent Peter Van Sant says there are bizarre clues and twists that have emerged as the case has wore on. The evidence includes an alibi based on hunting chipmunks, a tranquilizer gun and a spy pen.

“48 Hours” airs at 9 p.m. on CBS4 on Saturday.

