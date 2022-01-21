Denver International Airport Hosting COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicsDenver International Airport is hosting COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics for employees and passengers.

Is Omicron On The Decline In Colorado?Samples taken from the South Platte Renew wastewater treatment site and others are used to determine levels of the coronavirus in the population.

High School Students Stage Walkouts At 2 Denver High Schools Over COVID ConcernsSome students at Thomas Jefferson High School and North High School walked out of school over concerns about the COVID prevention plan at Denver Public Schools.

Denver Public School Board Considers Making Menstrual Products Available In All School RestroomsThere is a push to make free menstrual products available in restrooms of all Denver Public Schools.

Blood Shortage Has Sen. Michael Bennet, 21 Other Senators Urging FDA To Lift Restrictions On Who Can Donate BloodAn unprecedented blood shortage has Senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat representing Colorado, and many other lawmakers urging the FDA to lift restrictions on who can donate blood.

American College Of Emergency Physicians Asks Colorado Leaders For Immediate HelpWhile the spread of the omicron variant has reached its peak in many parts of Colorado, emergency room physicians are asking the state to for immediate assistance.