By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– The National Western Stock Show Grand Champion and Reserve Champion took center stage at the Brown Palace in decades-long tradition. On Friday, Yeller was featured at the posh hotel for high tea.

The Grand Champion Yeller from Iowa and Reserve Champion Bacardi from Texas enjoyed fine dining. Both were raised by teens who spent a lot of time with them.

“This is a long-standing tradition. This is the 116th National Western Stock Show. And the Brown Palace has always been a great partner and allow us to come down and have the spirits here and people get the pictures taken with it,” said National Western Board Member Bruce Wagner.

The National Western Stock Show features their prized bull in the middle of the formal dining room every year before the auction.

