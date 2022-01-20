DENVER (CBS4) – Some students at Thomas Jefferson High School and North High School walked out of school on Thursday morning over concerns about the COVID prevention plan in Denver Public Schools. The students say they feel largely unsafe with the school district’s current health regulations related to the pandemic.

Thursday’s walkouts followed similar actions across the country where students have been demanding that the classrooms they’re in be safer.

Approximately 50 North High School students met at a park outside the building and then marched from their school to Emily Griffith High School where the DPS central offices are located.

Students involved say despite the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases, they believe many Denver Public Schools aren’t enforcing social distancing, classrooms aren’t being properly ventilated and resources like masks and tests aren’t readily available. They say dozens of cases are being confirmed at different schools every week.

“The most important (of our) demands is basically having an option to go remote and to also have more support from faculty and from teachers,” North senior Carlos Rosas said.

The Thomas Jefferson High School students walked out and met at the flagpole outside the building. Some held signs which said “KEEP US SAFE.”

“I’m very nervous about COVID. My family is high risk. And so it’s not me being nervous for myself but also for my family and that’s just going to put them at risk and I don’t want that,” freshman Nes Masas said.

“We know that there needs to be a change so we can continue to learn in school safely and not have to go back online, because this is not a petition to make sure that we can go back online. And we don’t want that, we want to keep in-person safe so we can keep learning in person,” said Brennan England, a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School.

Another walkout had also been scheduled to take place on Friday at Thomas Jefferson High School but it will now happen at a later date instead due to the weather forecast.

DPS administrators say they support the students’ right to protest but also stress the importance of keeping schools open. School board members told CBS4 at the walkout that they’re providing more N95 and KN95 masks and space to social distance.

“I support making sure (students) voices are heard,” Board member Tay Anderson said. “The reason why the Board of Education is here today is so we can (go) back to our members and say ‘This is what he heard from our students.’ What can we do to see if we can meet some of their ask halfway or fully.”