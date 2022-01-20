DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado State University’s new campus at the National Western Stock Show Complex was buzzing with excitement on Thursday as children with special needs got the chance to be a cowboy or cowgirl for the day.
The PRCA Exceptional Rodeo at the Spur Campus, a mock and adaptive rodeo, allows children to be around horses and meet pro rodeo professionals.
They also got to ride mechanical horses and bulls and also threw a lasso.
CSU Professor Dr. Temple Grandin said these activities are important for children with disabilities.
“One important thing that programs like this do is prove to parents that their kids are capable of doing things and for some parents, that’s one of the most important things that they could learn,” said Dr. Temple Grandin.
For those who missed Thursday’s rodeo, there are regular equine-assisted services for kids at both CSU’s main campus in Fort Collins and the Spur Campus in Denver.