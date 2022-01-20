Welcome To The Sports Office - Ep. 30, DON'T ASK ABOUT THE QUARTERBACKSRomi Bean, Michael Spencer, and Ryan Greene welcome you into the CBS Denver sports office, to have some fun and discuss a few of the biggest topics they report on. This week: Romi plays the role of a head coach candidate for the Broncos and interviews Michael - who plays the organization. They also try to read each other's minds and also pin down why so many CU Buffs football players are entering the transfer portal.

2 hours ago

Denver Public School Board To Discuss Free Menstrual Products In SchoolsThe Denver Public School Board will discuss free menstrual products in all DPS schools.

2 hours ago

COVID Testing Lab Under Investigation Received $115 Million In Federal Tax Dollars For Allegedly Unsafe, Unreliable TestsA federal agency and attorneys general in multiple states are investigating alleged fraud of a COVID-19 testing company -The Center for COVID Control - which has three locations in Denver.

3 hours ago

Is Omicron On The Decline In Colorado?Samples taken from the South Platte Renew wastewater treatment site and others are used to determine levels of the coronavirus in the population.

3 hours ago

Lack Of Clean Water Forces Rapidly-Growing Town To Suddenly Stop Issuing Building PermitsOne of the fastest growing communities in northern Colorado is bringing building permits to a screeching halt following disputes over access to clean water.

4 hours ago

RMNP Will Start Using Online Reservation System For Backpack Camping PermitsThe website will open for reservations on March 2nd.

4 hours ago