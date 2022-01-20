COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly, multi-car crash on westbound I-270 just west of Commerce City Thursday morning.
According to CSP, State Patrol was on scene of the crash in westbound lanes of I-270 near York Street, where one person was killed in the crash involving four vehicles. Although it was previously believed another person might have been injured, it was confirmed no other people involved in the crash were hurt.
All four vehicles were involved in the same crash, investigators determined.
There was no estimated time for when the crash would clear and the interstate would reopen to normal traffic.