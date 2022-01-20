CBSN DenverWatch Now

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an armed carjacking of a white pickup truck that happened Thursday morning.

According to the Adams Sheriff Facebook post, deputies responded to a 5:30 a.m. report of a carjacking of a 2015 white Dodge “work truck” in the 1700 block of E 83rd Place, where the victim was sitting in the truck when the suspect armed with a knife demanded the individual get out of the vehicle.

Deputies say the suspect got into the truck and and drove off eastbound toward Explorador Calle.

The image below shows a truck that resembles the vehicle investigators are looking for but is not the actual truck stolen in the carjacking.

(credit: Adams Sheriff)

The truck that was stolen belongs to Acoustic Services Corps and has license tag CQW671.

Anyone who sees the truck can call 911 or our non-emergency number 303-288-1535.