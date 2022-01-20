ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect of an armed carjacking of a white pickup truck that happened Thursday morning.
According to the Adams Sheriff Facebook post, deputies responded to a 5:30 a.m. report of a carjacking of a 2015 white Dodge “work truck” in the 1700 block of E 83rd Place, where the victim was sitting in the truck when the suspect armed with a knife demanded the individual get out of the vehicle.
Deputies say the suspect got into the truck and and drove off eastbound toward Explorador Calle.
The image below shows a truck that resembles the vehicle investigators are looking for but is not the actual truck stolen in the carjacking.
The truck that was stolen belongs to Acoustic Services Corps and has license tag CQW671.
Anyone who sees the truck can call 911 or our non-emergency number 303-288-1535.