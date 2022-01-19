COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) — Investigators in Commerce City are hoping to return a tiny urn, found inside a stolen car, to the family it belongs to. On Aug. 16, 2021, an item containing the miniature urn was turned in to the CCPD Property and Evidence Unit.
“All resources in attempting to locate the owner through investigation have been exhausted, so we are turning to you to try and reunite it with family members.
Do you know the family that is missing this urn?
The urn measures approximately 1.75 inches high and is engraved with the words, “My Dad, My Hero, My Angel.”
It was recovered from inside a stolen car that was parked at 6200 E. 62nd Avenue in Commerce City.
Please contact the CCPD Property and Evidence Unit at 303-289-3657 if you are the owner of this item.