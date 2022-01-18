LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Hundreds of animals throughout Colorado will receive care and adoption services thanks to thousands of Betty White’s fans. The “Betty White Challenge” took social media by storm and encouraged people to donate to local animal shelters on White’s 100th birthday in her honor.

White, a beloved actress and comedian, died just weeks short of her 100th birthday.

Away from the cameras Betty White was an animal lover and even served on boards for animal shelters. To continue her legacy, fans were encouraged to donate to local shelters on Monday.

Shelters like the Larimer Humane Society and Foothills Animal Shelter received tens of thousands of dollars.

“We in no way expected the support we received from our community yesterday,” said Joan Thielen, spokesperson for the Foothills Animal Shelter.

Hundreds of local donors gave the shelter more than $30,000 in just one day. Thielen said the staff at the shelter were amazed by the donations.

“We came in in the morning, and we were greeted by already thousands of dollars in donations. It was the best way to start a Monday and start a week, to the point we took a step back and what’s happening and then remembered it was Betty White’s 100th birthday,” Thielen said. “We were all gathered around the computer watching the donations come in and just constantly getting these updates that were wonderful to receive.”

To the north, the Larimer Humane Society saw many new donors give their funds in White’s honor. The organization received more than $12,000 in donations.

“We saw a huge rolling support from everybody throughout the community,” said Justin Clapp of the Larimer Humane Society. “What is amazing about it is we actually got 368 donations. Out of those, 318 of them were new donors.”

Both shelters told CBS4 they would use the funds received in Betty’s honor to not only provide life-saving care for many animals, but to also fund adoptions and other services.

“Her memory will definitely live on in the support of animals here in northern Colorado,” Clapp said. “It says a lot about Betty White, but, it also says a lot about the community both throughout our state, and throughout the nation, and how many people want to see lives being led by these animals that they deserve.”