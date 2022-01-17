ARRIBA, Colo. (CBS4) — Colorado State Patrol responded to I-70 between Arriba and Flager to control traffic during the response to a semi-truck fire Monday morning.
According to CSP, a semi-truck caught fire near mile marker 386. The call was received by by State Patrol at 9:40 a.m.
The right lane of eastbound I-70 remained closed at the scene of the semi-truck fire as of 11:30 a.m. CSP said there was no time frame for the road to reopen completely.
This scene is east of Limon and Highway 71.
Drivers are advised to use caution or seek an alternate route.
I70 near MP386 is closed EB due to a CMV fire. Avoid the area or slow down to be directed to a detour. No injuries and all are safe on scene. pic.twitter.com/dAtf01R5MJ
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) January 17, 2022