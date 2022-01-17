CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

(CBS4) — While one major grocery store chain is nearly empty do to an employee strike, another is being directly impacted and seeing an overwhelming amount of demand.

Safeway parking lots are pack amid the worker strike against King Soopers.

Over the weekend, a Safeway at Evans and Downing in Denver was so crowded customer customers couldn’t find a parking space, checkout lines were very long.

“Safeway is way packed,” shopper Troy Dickinson said. “I want my neighborhood back.”

