DENVER (CBS4) – Talks to end the strike against King Soopers stores in Colorado continued on Jan. 17, nearly a week since the strike began. Unionized workers at more than 70 stores in the Denver metro area want better wages and hazard protections.
UFCW Local 7 says there’s been little progress in the negotiations.
“We have moved more than 12 offers back and forth with the company. The company continues to not address our issues. They have not agreed to anything in terms of safety, healthcare, wages,” said Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 President.
King Soopers said in a statement, in part:
The company is disappointed that the process is moving slowly, but pleased that progress is being made.
On Monday, Mayor Michael Hancock weighed in on the strike during the MLK Jr. Day Marade.
“You will go to King Soopers today, not to cross the line, but to stand with those workers and say to them ‘Thank you for seeing us through COVID! Thank you for making a difference.’ And those who are hourly wage earners are just as important as the salary wage earners. You deserve livable wages. You deserve healthcare benefits,” said Hancock.
Striking employees are asking for a starting pay of $18.56 an hour with hazard pay. The company’s “best and final” offer offers $16 an hour.