DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic.

“I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free,” one supporter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade.

“We’re here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity,” another chimed in.

Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She’s been an activist for decades.

“I walked with Dr. King,” she said with a smile. “Yes, freedom buses, all that. It was a lot of fun, but scary though.”

McGinnis was there to witness history as Dr. King broke barriers for equality. Now, as the Senate is set to debate legislation that could affect voting rights, she’s worried about the outcome. It’s something activists have been outspoken about nationally.

“The thing I’m most afraid about… we’re getting ready to lose our voting rights, getting ready to go back to where MLK fought for this,” said McGinnis.

Similar sentiments were echoed loudly by others at the event, including Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. He shared a passionate message for crowds on the importance of voting.

“In 19 states across this nation, laws are being passed to restrict the right to vote. We took the baton from the generation that sacrificed it all, and we dropped the baton. I have a dream today, that you’ll remember what Dr. King and his words said. That ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.’ I have a dream today, that you pick up that baton as you walk down Colfax, and you realize the power that was handed off to us.”

“Stop playing games with our rights and the ballot box in this nation,” Hancock continued. “Too many people have died, people bled for me to have this right. It is the foundation of our nation’s democracy.”

McGinnis says every step in the process matters, and she’s hopeful the path forward is one toward change.

“(I feel) encouraged – very encouraged and I’m looking forward to the hope in going forward.”