DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado mother turned into an advocate for responsible gun ownership after her 3-year-old son was killed by a teenager 26 years ago. Sharletta Evans speaks at churches like 6th Avenue United Church with the hope of reducing gun violence.
Evans hopes her son’s story will help curb gun violence.
“So sharing that story and letting them know the power of forgiveness as well as understanding that we must exercise responsible gun ownership,” said Sharletta Evans.
The church hosted a gun buyback program on Sunday. It partnered with a group called Rawtools to show how guns can be turned into garden tools.
The buyback day is the third event for the church. Rawtools held a gun buyback event in Aurora on Sunday and exchanged guns for giftcards.