(CBS4) – The Colorado Attorney General’s Office ordered the closure of several COVID testing locations for “failing to report COVID-19 testing results and cases to CDPHE as required by state law.” The locations operate under Center for COVID Control and other were operated by Macagain Corporation.

AG Phil Weiser says CCC misrepresented the certification and approval of each of their testing sites which is in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act.

“A well-documented investigation by CDPHE concluded that the Center for COVID Control has failed to obtain all necessary licensing required to perform COVID-19 testing in Colorado. Our consumer protection section also has received a significant number of complaints about safety conditions at their testing sites, including concerns about the appropriate use of personal protective equipment. By violating these licensing requirements and ignoring health and safety protocols, the Center for COVID Control is putting Coloradans at risk and we’re taking action to protect public health,” Weiser said.

Weiser says that the company has not reported all test results, test result information, and cases of disease to CDPHE which is in violation of state public health orders.

“We need people to know that when they’re tested, they’re going to be safe,” Weiser said in an interview with CBS4. “When people are working to make a quick buck potentially, or cutting corners or not following the law, that endangers that trust and that could hurt people.”

The following locations were issued a cease and desist order:

6460 E Yale Ave Denver 80222

4775 S Broadway Englewood 80113

1750 Blake St. Denver 80202

1546 28th St, Boulder 80303

3250 W 72nd St, Westminster 80030

155 Cook St, Denver 80206

620 Miller Ct, Lakewood 80215

1700 S College Ave. Fort Collins 80525

6830 S Yosemite Ct, Centennial 80112

3629 Betty Dr. Colorado Springs 80917

2910 Wood Ave, Colorado Springs 80907

On CCC’s website, it says they plan to reopen testing sites on Jan. 22.

“Center for Covid Control is committed to serving our patients in the safest, most accurate and most compliant manner. Regrettably, due to our rapid growth and the unprecedented recent demand for testing, we haven’t been able to meet all our commitments,” said CCC founder and CEO Aleya Siyaj. “We’ve made this difficult decision to temporarily pause all operations, until we are confident that all collection sites are meeting our high standards for quality.”

CCC says it will use this time for additional staff training and helping ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.

This week, several other states took similar actions against the company, which manages more than 300 sites across the country.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) currently has several complaints and negative reviews about the company on its website. The Center for COVID Control currently has an F rating with the BBB.

The companies have until January 21 to respond to the cease and desist letters, Weiser said.