(CBS4) – Communities are hosting several commemoration and public service events in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. across the Denver metro area and the Front Range.
Denver, MLK Commemoration Events
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Interfaith Service
4:00p.m. and 6:00p.m. Greater Metropolitan
Ministerial Alliance
Heritage Christian Center
Monday, January 17, 2022
37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Colorado Holiday Marade
9:00a.m.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I Have a Dream
Monument, Denver City Park, concluding at
Civic Center “Get to Cleanin’, Remembering Memphis” (Day of Service Community
Project)
Volunteers needed to remove litter from the Marade
route and surrounding neighborhoods immediately following the Marade
Information: Jacqui Shumway (303)744-7676
Dr. Martin L. King Jr. CO Holiday Commission & Brother Jeff’s Cultural
Center Annual Feed the Hungry
2:00p.m Aurora MLK Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Library
http://www.brotherjeff.com
RSVP 37th Annual “Dinner for Those Who Hunger
3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Volunteers of America, Sunset Park, 1865 Larimer
Information: Michael James Volunteers of America (303) 297-0408
Black Community Initiative of Denver University
DU Newman Center 4:00p.m. to 5:30pm
Masks are required
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Day of Service
Start Planning Your Project Today!
“EVERYBODY can be great, because EVERYBODY can serve.”
Information: Visit http://www.MLKday.org
African American Heritage Rodeo of Champions
National Western Stock Show Coliseum
4655 Humboldt St. Denver 80216
Information: Vern L. Howard (720)-971-1329 or
Valeria Vason (303) 693-6135
Adults $30 Youth $47 Time: 6:00p.m.
Watch Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day virtual events here: drmartinlkingjrchc.org/
Aurora, MLK Commemoration Events
Monday, Jan. 17
• Motorcade – 7 a.m.
Event begins at the Aurora Municipal Center |
15151 E. Alameda Pkwy. Escort provided by Aurora Police Department
Vehicle RSVP is required; capacity is limited (RSVP to officeofdei@auroragov.org) Sponsored by ReACT
• Wreath Laying Ceremony – 8 a.m.
MLK Jr. Library | 9898 E. Colfax Avenue
• MLK Jr. Rodeo – 6 p.m.
National Western Stock Show
Denver Coliseum | 4655 Humboldt St.
Purchase tickets at the National Western Stock Show website
Sponsored by the city of Aurora – Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion & Human Relations Commission
Longmont MLK Commemoration Events
Monday, January 17 at 10am – Noon
MLK Day Celebration Part 2 – The Dream…Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow
Silver Creek High School, Longmont, CO
NAACP Boulder County’s Walk With Me series continues with speakers, singers, dancers, and a keynote address by Attorney Rodney K. Strong.
Loveland MLK Commemoration Events
Monday January 17, 2022
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Commission Holiday Event
“Racism, Reconciliation and the Blues.”
Doors open @ 6:30pm
Mountain View High School
3500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland, CO 80537
Information: Franklin Jefferson
Phone: (970) 667-1871
http://www.mlkloveland.org
Pueblo MLK Commemoration Events
Sunday January 16, 2022
Pueblo MLK Jr. March and Ceremony
2713 N. Grand Avenue.
Pueblo, CO 81003
Monday January 17,2022
Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service
11:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.
CSU-Pueblo Campus
(in the General Classroom Building 111)
2200 Bonforte Blvd Pueblo, CO 81003
Information: Office of Diversity and Inclusion
(719)549-2627 or diversityresourcecenter@csupueblo.edu