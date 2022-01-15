CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police, Hit And Run

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bannock Street. Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the suspect did not stay at the scene, however they do not have a description for the public. They say the victim is a man.

They ask if anyone has any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.

