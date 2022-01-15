DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after they were hit by a vehicle near 11th Avenue and Bannock Street. Officers responded to the area at around 9 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say the suspect did not stay at the scene, however they do not have a description for the public. They say the victim is a man.
UPDATE: The individual who was shot is expected to survive. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP(7867)
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 15, 2022
They ask if anyone has any information that can help identify the vehicle or the driver to contact Metro Denver Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867.