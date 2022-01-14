DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are asking for the public’s help in trying to solve the apparent killing of a man in southwest Denver. Timothy Chavez was found dead on Thursday on the 9400 block West Wagon Trail Drive.
So far police aren’t revealing how Chavez might have been killed other than to say they are investigating the case as a homicide. They said in a Crime Stoppers bulletin that it happened at 2:46 a.m. and that Chavez was already dead when officers arrived.
Wagon Trail Drive is located just west of Denver’s Southwest Recreation Center.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.