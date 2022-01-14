DENVER(CBS)- A strong, fast moving cold front blasted thru eastern Colorado Friday. The snow storm caused a variety of traffic problems during the afternoon rush with the worst of the issues being spinouts and accidents heading into the foothills.
The storm system brought in a variety of snow amounts. Everything from a trace to over 8 inches in some of the foothills of Jefferson County.
The reason for the heavy snow stacking up southwest of the Denver metro area was the direction of the wind. Most of the driving wind was straight out of the north. This produces good upslope flow where the Front Range Foothills and the Palmer Divide come together. It was at that Junction where most of the heaviest amounts occurred.
Some of our CBS4 Weather Watchers had some impressive snow totals!
Anywhere from 4 to 7 inches from some of our southern suburbs into the foothills,
Skies should clear by Saturday morning making for a sunny holiday weekend with 50s returning by Sunday for the Denver metro area.