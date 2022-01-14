DENVER (CBS4)- The runaway international hit “The Choir of Man” is bringing 90 minutes of music and entertainment to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show features a cast of nine multi-talented men from around the globe, and is set in a neighborhood pub.

“You hear lots of songs, see some dance, and enjoy heartfelt moments,” says cast member Adam Bayjou. “We tell the story of these nine friends at a pub who are constantly there for each other, telling real stories.”

Bayjou is a graduate of the London School of Musical Theatre and is one of six cast members from the United Kingdom. Two cast members are Irish, and one is from the United States.

“We’re constantly together on the tour bus, in hotels, and in theaters all day. We respect each other’s space, but we’re definitely all very close.”

The cast performed in Beaver Creek and Aspen before heading to Denver. Bayjou says getting used to the altitude in the Rocky Mountains has been a challenge for some.

“I’m okay but it’s touched a few of the others a little bit more than me. But it’s stunning to be in Colorado so we’re just glad to be here.”

Like so many shows, coronavirus had a big impact on “The Choir of Man” and its actors. Bayjou says he’s grateful to be touring again.

“I can’t tell you what it feels like to be in front of a live audience again. It’s been a very long time since we’ve been able to perform live and just to hear an audience reaction again is a real dream. It’s great to be back.”

"The Choir of Man" plays at the Buell Theatre January 14-16.