(CBS4) — Denver-area investigators are searching for a bank robbery suspect who is being called “The Retro Bandit,” and they want help to name and find this person who is believed to have robbed two banks. One attempted bank robbery remains unidentified.

According to the FBI Denver press release, Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Denver Police Department and Edgewater Police Department are all searching for “The Retro Bandit,” who the agencies believe is also responsible for several robberies of commercial businesses in Denver. They say he enters banks alone and demands money from a bank teller before leaving. An actual gun or other type of weapon has never been seen during these suspected robberies, but “The Retro Bandit” is accused of threatening tellers with a weapon each time.

The suspect has been given the name “The Retro bandit” because of the style of prescription, flip-up glasses he wears in his robberies. He is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years of age, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches tall to 6-feet tall with a thin build, has gray hair and beard, with signature glasses. He was seen wearing a black knitted hat, black face mask, black gloves and a dark shirt under a dark-colored coat with blue jeans in one of the robberies he is accused of.

Investigators encourage the public to be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect description, and pay attention to anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.

Anyone with information can call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Or you can anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).