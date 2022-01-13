GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students, faculty, and staff working on campus at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley must get their booster shot. The move was announced by the university on Wednesday.
Those working and learning on campus have until February 7th to get their booster, if they’re eligible. If the eligibility date is past February 7th, they have one month after their eligibility date.
The move is an attempt to curb the sharply rising number of COVID cases in Colorado. Both CU and CSU are also requiring boosters for students, faculty, and staff on campus.