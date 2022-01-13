CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Colorado News, Greeley News, Weld County News

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Students, faculty, and staff working on campus at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley must get their booster shot. The move was announced by the university on Wednesday.

Piper Johnson vaping pen lung illness greeley unc

University of Northern Colorado (credit: CBS)

Those working and learning on campus have until February 7th to get their booster, if they’re eligible. If the eligibility date is past February 7th, they have one month after their eligibility date.

The move is an attempt to curb the sharply rising number of COVID cases in Colorado. Both CU and CSU are also requiring boosters for students, faculty, and staff on campus.

Ben Warwick