DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of Coloradans will receive debt relief from one of the nation’s largest student loan servicers in a $1.85 million national settlement.
Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office says Navient used unfair, deceptive and predatory student loan servicing practices.
Navient will provide $35 million to 1,339 Coloradans and pay $260 in restitution to nearly 7,000 Colorado borrowers.
Navient will also pay the state $650,000 to support future consumer protection efforts.
The AG says the company acted in disregard to families it knew couldn’t pay back those loans.