ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Behind the walls at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood there are dangerous criminals and a dangerous virus. Those who work there say they are at risk of entering each day without any COVID-19 screening.
James Simmerman, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 709 says, “Our members, their families, they are worried about bringing it into their houses, into the communities, into the schools.”
His union represents the corrections officers. He says COVID-19 impacted 99% of the inmates the first time around and now it’s back.
Most of the staff and prisoners are vaccinated and under orders to wear masks.
Chris Janssen, the union vice president, says those rules aren’t always obeyed.
“When you have people in our community in there for not following the rules, many of them don’t wear it, and that creates a burden in itself. You may catch inmates not wearing their masks all the time,” said Janssen.
In part because of the virus, guard staffing is at 65% of strength with non-guards filling in according to the union. A form of lockdown called “modified operations” has been in place, but is due to be lifted next week without testing.
“It feels like we’re in a tinder box waiting to explode again,” said Simmerman.
He says lack of testing and limited isolation of inmates with symptoms have made this place even more dangerous than normal. CBS4 asked the Warden’s office about the complaints, they said they will respond, but not on this day.