DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado lawmakers returned to the state Capitol for the 73rd General Assembly on Wednesday. House Speaker Alec Garnett called the chamber into order.
Colorado Senate President Pro Tempore Kerry Donovan released this opening day statement, “Today we celebrate the first day of the 2022 legislative session. It is my pledge to work with my fellow Democratic and Republican colleagues to put Coloradans first. Together we will save people money, help keep residents safe and healthy, and set our students up for success. I am eager to get to work on these issues and protect our Colorado way of life.”
After two legislative sessions largely devoted to the coronavirus pandemic emergency, Gov. Jared Polis and Senate and House leaders Monday say they also will focus on continuing efforts to limit health care costs, lay the groundwork for universal preschool education, invest in mental health services and tackle fire mitigation in the aftermath of the devastating Boulder County wildfire.
Colorado, like much of the nation, also has seen escalating crime. In 2020 and 2021, lawmakers enacted a host of police accountability measures after the killing of George Floyd. This year, Democrats said, legislators will seek to invest in grants to local police departments, police recruitment and preventive measures designed to cut criminal recidivism rates and in behavioral health.
Polis will deliver the State of the State Address at 11 a.m. Thursday. Watch live coverage on CBSN Denver.