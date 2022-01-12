(CBS4) – King Soopers President Joe Kelley calls the UFCW Local 7 decision to strike “reckless” and “self-serving.” Thousands of employees represented by the union went on strike at 5 a.m. on Jan. 12 across the Denver metro area.
The participating stores are still open, but Kelley says “Local 7 is putting politics before people and preventing us from putting more money into our associates’ pockets.”
The company hired temporary workers in an effort to curb any disruptions. As part of the company’s “best and final” offer, it is offering the union $170 million in wage investments over the course of the next three years.
That includes wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour and bonuses based on job classification and years of service.
King Soopers and Kelley say the offer would also result in no increase to healthcare premiums through 2025.
If both sides can’t come to an agreement, the union says it is prepared to strike for three weeks.