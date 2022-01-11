BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Marshall Fire is bringing out the best among the Colorado community. Unfortunately, it’s also bringing out the scammers hoping to take advantage of those suffering in this time of need.
The Louisville Police Department posted a warning on their Facebook page about the scams, posting in part, “Scammers thrive in situations when people are stressed and take advantage of these situations. It has been reported that scammers posing as insurance agents have attempted to reach-out to victims.”
The police department also posted a list of common scams including:
- Insurance agents/companies reaching out unexpectedly to you and providing too good to be true options
- Contractors calling to give you a “deal” on fire clean up
- Charities reaching out to you requesting monetary donations in support of the Fire Department, Law Enforcement, or Victims
- Fundraisers or “Go Fund Me” pages that are not endorsed by the people or organizations they are supposed to help
The department also posted a list of incidents on when to exercise caution, what to do if you think you’re being scammed, and a link to the Boulder County Assistance Center.
