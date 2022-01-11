DENVER (CBS4) – Only hours are left until thousands of unionized King Soopers employees walk off the job as part of a bargaining battle with parent company Kroger. On Tuesday, the company a “best and final” offer hoping to prevent the looming strike.
A spokeswoman for King Soopers says the company offered millions more going toward wages and healthcare.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 declined the offer. By a 95% vote, the union will strike “against King Soopers/Kroger for its unfair labor practices, and the Union will move forward with the strike at 5 AM on January 12, 2022.”
The union provided a list of dozens of stores taking part across Colorado.