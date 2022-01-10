TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One suspect was injured in a shooting with deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit ended with shots fired. The shooting happened between a suspect and deputies at Interstate 25 and Highway 14.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the Family Dollar located at 8099 6th Street in Wellington on reports of a suspicious white male just after 2 p.m. Monday. The male drove away in a pickup truck after deputies arrived and a vehicle pursuit began.

The pursuit ended at East Mulberry Street and I-25 about 2:24 p.m. when one deputy fired their weapon, striking the male suspect. The suspect was rushed to the hospital. The man was the only person inside the pickup.

All lanes of I-25 were closed for a time between Prospect Road and Mountain Vista Drive after the shooting. Highway 14 was also closed for a time after the shooting. Northbound lanes were reopened at 3:21 p.m. and southbound lanes remained closed with traffic diverted at Mountain Vista Drive to Timberline Road to CO 14 back to I-25.

Copter4 flew over the scene which showed the white pickup that appeared to have collided with a Larimer County Sheriff’s vehicle. Fort Collins Police Services is the lead investigating agency on the shooting.

