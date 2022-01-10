(CBS4) – Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will not be running for re-election. The 7th District covers much of the western part of the Denver metro area.
In a tweet, Perlmutter says “it’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home.”
After much thought and consideration, I have decided not to run for reelection. It’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home. pic.twitter.com/42vwPpN3cQ
— Ed Perlmutter (@Ed4Colorado) January 10, 2022
Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years.