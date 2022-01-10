TOGETHER 4 COLORADOHow to help victims impacted by the devastating Marshall Fire
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Campaign 2022, Colorado News, Ed Perlmutter

(CBS4) – Rep. Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 7th Congressional District, will not be running for re-election. The 7th District covers much of the western part of the Denver metro area.

In a tweet, Perlmutter says “it’s been a privilege and honor of a lifetime to serve Colorado, the state I love and have always called home.”

Perlmutter has served in some elected capacity for 25 years.

Jesse Sarles