2 Snowshoers And Their Dog Killed In Avalanche In Area Of Hoosier Pass In Summit CountyTwo snowshoers and their dog were found dead after being buried and killed by an avalanche over the weekend near North Star Mountain.

1 hour ago

Colorado Mountain Town Businesses Struggle To Staff As COVID-19 Rips Through PopulationBeing highlighted as one of the fastest spreading places in the country for COVID-19 according to CDC data is not a great place to be in for Summit County and yet, it's where things stand.

1 hour ago

Arapahoe County Sheriff Deputy Wrangles Runaway HorseAn Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy was quick on his feet when a horse decided to take a Saturday evening stroll.

2 hours ago

'Very Dangerous': Colorado Escapee Elias Buck On The Run After Allegedly Shooting New Mexico OfficerA manhunt is underway in the Four Corners area for a Durango resident who authorities believe shot and injured a police officer in New Mexico.

2 hours ago

New Week Will Start With A January ThawMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

5 hours ago

Roller Coaster Weather Week: From 60ss to SnowWatch Callie Zanandrie's forecast.

12 hours ago