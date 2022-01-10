Auston Trusty Of The Colorado Rapids Added To US Training CampColorado defender Auston Trusty was added Saturday to the U.S. training camp roster for keeping Major League Soccer players fit ahead of World Cup qualifiers.

'We Want Leadership': Broncos Management Draws Out Plan For Head Coach SearchAfter three losing seasons and zero playoff appearances, the Broncos have parted ways with Vic Fangio.

Fangio Out As Broncos Head Coach Following 5th Straight Losing SeasonFor the fourth time in the last seven years, the Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach.

'Wasn't Good Enough In The End': Fangio Reflects On Final Loss Of The Season & Losing SeasonWith their 13th consecutive win over the Broncos, the Chiefs (12-5) kept alive their hopes of getting the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Nikola Jokic Scores 33 Points, Nuggets Beat Kings, 121-111Nikola Jokic had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets beat the Sacramento Kings 121-111 on Friday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Broncos Activate Specialists McManus, Martin Off Virus ListThe Denver Broncos activated kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday, 24 hours before their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.