BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The communities hit hard by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County are starting to move from the crisis phase and onto recovery. Colorado state leaders and legislators from Boulder joined FEMA representatives for a virtual town hall to help answer questions for victims.
They discussed recovery resources and priorities. A major and pressing concern is getting victims into new housing and a path to rebuild.
“There are other things that are going to take time. There are different phases. There is short term, intermediate, and long term recovery. The long term recovery is going to take years,” said Kevin Klein, CO Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Boulder County says the fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and caused more than $500 million in damage to residential properties alone.
Residents and victims can visit the Disaster Recovery Center in Lafayette for comprehensive help including information on insurance claims, financial and food assistance, mental health supports and transportation.
The center is open every day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 1755 South Public Road.
On Friday, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden surveyed the damage. Biden assured residents the federal government would be there to help every step of the way.
Find more information about insurance and the Marshall Fire on the Division’s Marshall Fire Response website. You can reach the Division’s Consumer Services Team between 8:00 – 5:00 pm by calling 303-894-7490 or by sending an email to DORA_Insurance@state.co.us.
