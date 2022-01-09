ARAPHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – “Horse gets loose in Centennial, deputy reins it in!” An Arapahoe County Sheriff’s deputy was quick on his feet when a horse decided to take a Saturday evening stroll.
911 dispatchers first got the call about the runaway horse on South Parker Road near East Broncos Parkway. The sheriff’s office says the horse escaped from a nearby field.
As fate would have it, the responding deputy, Deputy Sebold, is also part of the sheriff’s office Mounted Patrol Unit.
“The cowboy cop responded to the call, wrangled the horse, jumped on its back and rode it to safety,” the sheriff’s office stated. They added the horse was in “stable” condition.