(CBS4) – After the Marshall Fire, several homeowners drove up Dyer Road in Louisville, hoping their homes were still intact. What they found was that their places had burned to the ground.

“It’s really devastating,” said Jessi Delaplain.

The wildfire that burned a total of nearly 1,000 homes destroyed five of the seven homes on Dyer Road, located down the road from the Home Depot in the southwestern corner of the town. Jessi was home alone when she was told to evacuate around 12:30 p.m. Fortunately, her daughter was staying at her grandmother’s house and her husband was at work.

“I feel like I made it out with my life, and I think that’s the most important thing,” Delaplain said.

As she grabbed her cats, chickens, and several other items, she saw a terrifying sight when she pulled out of the driveway.

“I looked outside and saw complete blackness and I gathered myself, I gathered my cats, which was no easy feat, to stuff them into the car, and I pulled out of the driveway and there was smoke surrounding us,” she said.

Once she found out her place was gone, she sent her neighbor, Josh Mitchell a text at 4 a.m., to let him know his home also suffered the same fate.

“We’ve lived in this house for six years,” Mitchell said. “I’m a contractor, I’ve redone this whole thing. My shop is gone. It’s just crazy.”

Josh’s house also served as a place of business for his wife who worked as a hair designer.

Now they will look to rebuild a community one brick at a time.

“We’re all in it together. … It’s just a good town and we will rebuild but it will take a while,” he said.