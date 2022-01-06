BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Boulder County released an updated assessment of the destruction from the Marshall Fire on Thursday. The number of homes destroyed in the fire has climbed to 1,084 and the value of residential damage is estimated at more than $500 million.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment lifted all drinking water boil advisories on Thursday in the cities and towns impacted by the Marshall Fire.

The CDPHE advises returning residents and businesses to also flush the water on their property.

Important information for residents/businesses:

Residents and businesses are encouraged to closely follow updates and directions issued by their water provider. This information can be located on your water utility bill or by contacting your landlord.

CDPHE recommends that returning residents and business owners run several cold water taps for five minutes to adequately flush their drinking water pipes. We also recommend that you throw away any ice made with tap water within the past few days, including any ice in the freezer. For coffee makers or dishwashers, residents should run an empty cycle or brew without coffee to flush the system and make sure it is clean. For any equipment that may be impacted, please see CDPHE’s Equipment Startup Checklist.

If a resident’s water comes from a private well and their home sustained burn damage, we recommend they have their water tested.

In addition, because the Town of Superior and the City of Louisville sustained burn damage to infrastructure, CDPHE coordinated with the systems to collect water samples to test for volatile organic compounds (VOCs), such as benzene. The samples showed that the water is within all safety standards set forth by the EPA.

Parts of the water distribution systems and individual structures that were burned by the fire are sealed off from unaffected areas. Water providers continue to isolate burned areas of their system to prevent contamination from going into clean areas of their distribution system. The systems plan to keep all fire-impacted properties isolated and without water service until it is safe and appropriate to restore service.

Technical information about this incident will be uploaded in the state’s Environmental Records management system.

To receive updates and resource information, visit the following: