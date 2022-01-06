LARIMER COUNTY (CBS4) — Larimer County Sheriff’s Office wants help from anyone who might have information about additional victims of a Loveland man who was arrested last year for the a sexual assault of a teenage girl back in 2019.

According to the LCSO press release, in November 2019, a 16-year-old girl told a Fort Collins Police Services school resource officer she was sexually assaulted by Andrew Francisco Koprowski, 36, in the 400 block of North Highway 287 in unincorporated Larimer County near Fort Collins.

The victim says she met Koprowski via social media platform Snapchat and agreed to meet him in person when he agreed to sell her marijuana. When they met, the victim says she got into Koprowski’s car, and he grabbed her arm to keep her inside, drove a short distance to a more secluded area and assaulted her.

Investigators were able to gather evidence to support what the victim reported and got an arrest warrant for Koprowski Sept. 29, 2021. He was later arrested Oct. 1, 2021 and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

Koprowski faces the following charges:

Sexual Assault – Victim Submit by Force

Sexual Assault – Overcome Victim’s Will

Unlawful Sexual Contact – No Consent/Force

2nd-Degree Kidnapping

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Distribution of Marijuana to a Minor

According to the sheriff’s office, the time it took to make an arrest of Koprowski was related to the delay in receiving phone records and evidence from third parties and reviewing it while trying to identify additional victims. Investigators believed there were more victims after the original reporting victim came forward. The sheriff’s office encourages any other victims in this case to reach out to law enforcement.

Investigators believe there might be additional victims who had contact with Koprowski to buy marijuana or other products from him on social media. Anyone with information can call investigator Stephen Gates at 970-498-5169.